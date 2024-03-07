A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Sells $5,092,403.58 in Stock

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

AOS opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $85.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AOS shares. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

