A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 460.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,356 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of A. O. Smith worth $17,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $867,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE AOS opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $63.40 and a one year high of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

