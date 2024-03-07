A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised A. O. Smith from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.40.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $63.40 and a 52-week high of $85.64.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 814 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $65,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,691,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,042,535. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 180.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in A. O. Smith by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,173,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,716,000 after purchasing an additional 487,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 462,900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 20.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,120,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,599,000 after purchasing an additional 360,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

