Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

NYSE ANF opened at $134.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $140.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total value of $4,812,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 116,987 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,828.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANF. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

