Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 107.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Acushnet worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,261,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,046,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,889,000 after acquiring an additional 279,465 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 970,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 146.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 305,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,672 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLF. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Acushnet from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Acushnet Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOLF opened at $64.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $70.10.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

