Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down to $3.99

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.99, but opened at $3.40. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 1,536,145 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $523.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.72.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 48,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $166,948.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,838,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,767,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,570,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after acquiring an additional 186,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

