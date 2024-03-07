Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
Shares of ADUS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
