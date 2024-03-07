Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after buying an additional 17,630 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS opened at $99.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.18. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

