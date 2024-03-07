ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut ADTRAN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.13.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADTN

ADTRAN Price Performance

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 41.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 165.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 686.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.