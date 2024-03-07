Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adverum Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,179,000. Commodore Capital LP boosted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

