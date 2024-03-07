Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 222 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $16,224,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,096,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,302,000 after purchasing an additional 57,106 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 694.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,431,000 after purchasing an additional 102,557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,940.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $1,074,202.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,919,099. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.79 and its 200-day moving average is $191.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

