Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,479 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 82.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 323,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,120,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,424,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.9% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 231,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $124.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.25. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

