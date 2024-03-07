Advisors Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,053 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,030 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 25,885 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,183,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,559,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $19.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Argus lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

