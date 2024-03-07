Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.7 %

CRM stock opened at $303.77 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.00 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day moving average of $242.80. The company has a market capitalization of $294.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,169,112 shares of company stock worth $320,949,842. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

