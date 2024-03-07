Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,419. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,007 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHI. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $151.91 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.85 and a 12 month high of $157.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

