Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.53 Million Position in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 255,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 92,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $11.72 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -269.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. B. Riley lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.88.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

