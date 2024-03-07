Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 6,737.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 137,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $404,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Up 1.5 %

EQNR stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.35 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQNR. TD Cowen began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

