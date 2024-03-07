Advisors Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,385 shares during the period. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Price Performance

NYSE SQM opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $86.46.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

