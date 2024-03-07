Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HEICO by 9.3% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the third quarter worth $5,010,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the third quarter valued at $6,908,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of HEICO by 8.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HEI stock opened at $189.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.47. HEICO Co. has a twelve month low of $153.63 and a twelve month high of $200.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.17.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $896.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered HEICO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HEI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $80,254.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 550 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $97,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $260,333.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.