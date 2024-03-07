Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,935 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 121,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 38,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 78,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

