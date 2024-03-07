Advisors Asset Management Inc. Purchases 616 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Humana by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after purchasing an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $690,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $339.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.45. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.52 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $597.00 to $391.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $465.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

