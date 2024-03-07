Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.30.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

KEYS stock opened at $157.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.29. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total value of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,127 shares of company stock valued at $10,783,553 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.