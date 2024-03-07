Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,148 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after buying an additional 838,997 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,615,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 189.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,152,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,651,000 after acquiring an additional 753,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $36,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $132.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $121.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.04 and a 12 month high of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $36,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,398,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,456.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,480 shares of company stock worth $35,581,941. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

