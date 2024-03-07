Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 763 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $48.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XEL

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.