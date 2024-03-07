AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $182.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.13. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 60.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

