AES (NYSE:AES) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.97. 1,756,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 6,486,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

AES Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in AES by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AES by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,671,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,341,277,000 after buying an additional 2,537,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AES by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $958,553,000 after purchasing an additional 844,270 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in AES by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,821,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256,781 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AES

(Get Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

