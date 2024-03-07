Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,833 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 594.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $159.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $502.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.98 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

