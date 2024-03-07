Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after acquiring an additional 273,316 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 69.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,301,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,774,000 after buying an additional 943,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $8,601,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 653,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,716,782.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,357,938 shares of company stock worth $190,797,743 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $164.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.85 and a 200-day moving average of $136.29.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABNB. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.