Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) PT Raised to $42.00 at UBS Group

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Transactions at Akero Therapeutics

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 29.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of -0.37.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $732,726.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,897. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the development of transformational treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.