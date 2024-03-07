Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) PT Raised to $7.50

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKYA. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.07.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of AKYA opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The firm has a market cap of $243.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Akoya Biosciences

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares in the company, valued at $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

