Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Stake Cut by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.47 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

