Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALRM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.83.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALRM

Alarm.com Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALRM opened at $73.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $60.66. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 9,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total value of $708,087.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,770,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,422.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 5.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.