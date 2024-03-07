Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $133.20

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.20, but opened at $122.06. Albemarle shares last traded at $116.42, with a volume of 2,641,307 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

Albemarle Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2,942.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

