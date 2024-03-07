Alexander Mining (LON:AXM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Alexander Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00), with a volume of 55,273,789 shares trading hands.

Alexander Mining Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

Alexander Mining Company Profile

Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

