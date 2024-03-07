Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,470,000 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the January 31st total of 40,960,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 21,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.53. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

