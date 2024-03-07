Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 274.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,464 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter worth $46,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGM opened at $30.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.85. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

