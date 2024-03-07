AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Separately, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 0.7 %

AllianceBernstein stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $38.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:ABGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.19%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

