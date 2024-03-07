Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALSN. StockNews.com raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $5,385,761.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,855,053.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allison Transmission news, VP Dana Jh Pittard sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $195,648.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 76,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $5,385,761.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,479 shares in the company, valued at $8,855,053.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,843 shares of company stock worth $6,244,562. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Allison Transmission stock opened at $76.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.49. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The firm had revenue of $775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.44%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

