ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.37

Shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.37 and traded as high as $25.99. ALPS Active REIT ETF shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 5,892 shares traded.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.37.

ALPS Active REIT ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.2523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS Active REIT ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REIT. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

