AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $6.49

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $5.96. AlTi Global shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 27,383 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AlTi Global

AlTi Global Stock Up 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $7.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AlTi Global by 50.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.