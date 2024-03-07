Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $104,410,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $112,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,934,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,066,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,247,000 after purchasing an additional 844,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amdocs by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after purchasing an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $91.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $78.38 and a 1-year high of $99.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 37.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.