Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.00. Amer Sports shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,751,292 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

