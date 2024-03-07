Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.00. Amer Sports shares last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 1,751,292 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

