American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on APEI. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of American Public Education from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:APEI opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $276.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,169.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the third quarter worth $54,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter worth $58,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

