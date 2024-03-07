Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Purchased by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:COLD opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

