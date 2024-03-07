Amy Bohutinsky Sells 93,750 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $5,314,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,411.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $61.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 35.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after buying an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Zillow Group by 148.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,864,000. 71.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

