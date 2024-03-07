Amy Bohutinsky Sells 93,750 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Amy Bohutinsky sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $5,314,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,411.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZG opened at $54.03 on Thursday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.45 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,333 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

