Analysts Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John Todd Koning sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $1,617,293.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,730,384.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,344 shares of company stock worth $3,444,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,394,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after acquiring an additional 778,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,126 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

