Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $98.29

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $121.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $62.03 and a 12-month high of $123.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

