Analysts Set Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) PT at $41.48

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Intel stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. Intel has a twelve month low of $25.45 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $188.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

