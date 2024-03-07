Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $61.29

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.65%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

