Analysts Set Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Target Price at $61.29

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.29.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on Realty Income
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Realty Income
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %
Realty Income stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.70.
Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.
Realty Income Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 243.65%.
Realty Income Company Profile
Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Realty Income
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.